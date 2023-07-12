Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 192 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,989,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,520,000 after acquiring an additional 72,499 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,189,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,535,000 after acquiring an additional 73,621 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,481,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 728,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $233.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.69 and its 200 day moving average is $216.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.