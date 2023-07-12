Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 4,252 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

