Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 272.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

