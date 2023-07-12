Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,005 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 2,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $504.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

