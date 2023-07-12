Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.