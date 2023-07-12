Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.92.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $120.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.26.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.