Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 4,397 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PSFF opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $129.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

