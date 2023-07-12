Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,395,000 after buying an additional 5,023,953 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,197,000 after buying an additional 2,988,931 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after buying an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after buying an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,322 shares of company stock worth $30,280,391. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.34. The stock has a market cap of $168.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

