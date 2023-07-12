Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of CB opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.23.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

