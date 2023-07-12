Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Chubb by 23.8% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 25,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Chubb by 26.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Chubb by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 246,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,786,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Chubb by 3.3% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Chubb by 11.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.63. 471,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,842. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.