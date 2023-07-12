Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Increased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.69 and a 200-day moving average of $203.23. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

