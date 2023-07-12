CIBC Upgrades MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) to Outperform

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$69.00. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTY. National Bankshares upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.83.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of MTY Food Group stock traded up C$2.89 on Wednesday, hitting C$66.89. 67,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,338. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.58. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$49.50 and a 1-year high of C$73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of C$286.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.6607595 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

