Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cintas were worth $24,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 237,864 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,543,000 after acquiring an additional 164,110 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $492.75 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $365.65 and a 1-year high of $497.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $478.19 and its 200-day moving average is $456.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cintas Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Argus raised their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.69.

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.