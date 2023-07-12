Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.8% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,058,950,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.19.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $210.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

