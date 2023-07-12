CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.85

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 6367567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 93.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 30.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,087 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 31,612.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 3,192,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 50.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,477,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 831,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 27.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,955,000 after buying an additional 498,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 772.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 1,735,200 shares in the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc engages in the mining of bitcoin operations. It also provides data center services, including rack space, power, and equipment; and various cloud services, such as virtual, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Further Reading

