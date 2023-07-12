Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,110.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.08) to GBX 1,200 ($15.44) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.44) to GBX 1,150 ($14.79) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Close Brothers Group Trading Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $27.96.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
