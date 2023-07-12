Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.38 and last traded at $65.40. Approximately 2,014,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,303,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Cloudflare Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,232,761.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,232,761.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,952,190.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,938,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,566,661.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 508,820 shares of company stock valued at $31,910,185. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

