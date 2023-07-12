CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.13

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 107615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of C$40.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). CloudMD Software & Services had a negative net margin of 145.52% and a negative return on equity of 79.53%. The business had revenue of C$26.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

