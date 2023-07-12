Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 50,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,131. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLV. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

