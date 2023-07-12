Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $7.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLO. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,728,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 310.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 78,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
