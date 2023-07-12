Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,647. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $188.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 22.12%.

In other news, Director Scott V. Fainor bought 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $70,756.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,847.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,019 shares of company stock valued at $130,670. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 70.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1,690.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 771.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

