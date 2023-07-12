Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Trading Down 0.4%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.84 and last traded at $66.22. 25,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 39,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average of $68.17.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

