Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $27.09 on Friday. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $153.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Community Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 563,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Community Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Community Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

