Comparing Auddia (AUUD) & Its Competitors

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) is one of 141 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Auddia to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Auddia and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 0 0 N/A Auddia Competitors 559 3209 5096 83 2.53

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 22.03%. Given Auddia’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Auddia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Auddia has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia’s peers have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Auddia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -173.20% -130.25% Auddia Competitors -94.66% -2,046.18% -214.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auddia and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 -$6.90 million -0.70 Auddia Competitors $935.39 million -$64.92 million -7.21

Auddia’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Auddia. Auddia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Auddia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Auddia beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

