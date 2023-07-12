Comparing Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) and Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) and Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Komatsu and Gencor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Komatsu 9.24% 12.67% 6.79% Gencor Industries 7.16% 4.60% 4.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Komatsu and Gencor Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Komatsu 0 2 1 0 2.33 Gencor Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Komatsu and Gencor Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Komatsu $26.23 billion 0.98 $2.42 billion $2.57 10.24 Gencor Industries $103.48 million 2.09 -$370,000.00 $0.53 27.83

Komatsu has higher revenue and earnings than Gencor Industries. Komatsu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gencor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Komatsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Gencor Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Komatsu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Gencor Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Komatsu has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gencor Industries has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Komatsu beats Gencor Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, and bulldozers, motor graders, dump truck, rope and hybrid shovels, electric wheel loaders, continuous miners, and jumbo drills; The company also provides forestry equipment, including harvesters, forwarders, feller bunchers, excavators, mini excavators, and forklifts; demolition, waste, and recycling equipment, such as mobile crushers, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, and mini shovels; and tunnel-boring machines, pipe layers, towing tractors, and engines. In addition, it offers industrial machinery, including presses, sheet-metal machinery, 3D laser cutting machine, transfer machines, battery manufacturing equipment, wire saws, thermos modules, thermoelectric generation module, and temperature control products; EH sensor device; and logistics equipment. Further, the company provides retail financing; construction machinery rental services; remanufactured products; other support services; and purchases and sells used equipment. Komatsu Ltd. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. It also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators. In addition, the company offers thermal fluid heat transfer systems that transfer heat for storage, heating, and pumping viscous materials, such as asphalt, chemicals, heavy oils, etc. in various industrial and petrochemical applications; specialty storage tanks for various industrial uses; and asphalt pavers under the Blaw-Knox brand. Gencor Industries, Inc. sells its products primarily to the highway construction industry through its sales representatives, and independent dealers and agents worldwide. The company was formerly known as Mechtron International Corporation and changed its name to Gencor Industries, Inc. in 1987. Gencor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

