Comparing Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) & Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF – Get Free Report) and Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of -31.27, suggesting that its stock price is 3,227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carnival Co. & has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Carnival Co. &’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Carnival Co. & $12.17 billion 1.74 -$6.09 billion ($2.79) -6.77

Profitability

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carnival Co. &.

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Carnival Co. &’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A Carnival Co. & -19.83% -41.35% -5.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Carnival Co. &, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A Carnival Co. & 2 3 11 0 2.56

Carnival Co. & has a consensus price target of $16.09, indicating a potential downside of 14.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of Carnival Co. & shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Carnival Co. & shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc engages in the operation of cruises in Eastern Mediterranean. It offers cruises in the Mediterranean, South and Central American, Northern European, Baltic and Black sea regions. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names. It also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motorcoaches. The company sells its cruises primarily through travel agents, tour operators, vacation planners, and websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. Carnival Corporation & plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

