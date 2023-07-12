Comparing TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) & Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO)

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) and Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TH International and Portillo’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International N/A -215.12% -9.62% Portillo’s 1.67% 2.95% 1.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TH International and Portillo’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $1.12 billion 0.11 -$110.36 million N/A N/A Portillo’s $587.10 million 2.15 $10.85 million $0.24 95.59

Risk & Volatility

Portillo’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TH International.

TH International has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portillo’s has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TH International and Portillo’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A Portillo’s 0 1 4 0 2.80

Portillo’s has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.34%. Given Portillo’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than TH International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.6% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Portillo’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Portillo’s beats TH International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

