Compound Tops One Day Volume of $192.53 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. Compound has a market capitalization of $513.94 million and $192.53 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $66.26 or 0.00216545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00050180 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00026797 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013119 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,756,129 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,755,162.74295799 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 63.59028753 USD and is up 6.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 359 active market(s) with $119,558,110.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

