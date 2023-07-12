Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

