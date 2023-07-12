Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $15.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

