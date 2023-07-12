Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $466.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

