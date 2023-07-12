Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $202.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

