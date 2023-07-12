Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 165 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $251.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.91 and a 200 day moving average of $233.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.64.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

