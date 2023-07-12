Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 79 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE GPI opened at $264.99 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $267.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.42 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GPI. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

