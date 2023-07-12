Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 2.2% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $62.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1284 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

