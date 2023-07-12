Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1284 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

