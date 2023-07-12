Concord Wealth Partners Has $1.28 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $801.32.

Shares of AVGO opened at $882.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $776.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $664.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

