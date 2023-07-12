Concord Wealth Partners Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

DSI opened at $84.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average of $77.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $84.75.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

