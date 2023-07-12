Concord Wealth Partners Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.80.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $430.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.73 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.06.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

