Concord Wealth Partners Has $514,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in American Tower were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.

American Tower Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AMT opened at $194.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

