Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 1,544 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

