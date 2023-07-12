Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after buying an additional 1,217,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,511 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $178.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.85. The stock has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

