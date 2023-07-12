Concord Wealth Partners Sells 1,250 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $12,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPV. TPB Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 97,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 320,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 156,555 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,336,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 54,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average of $77.96. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

