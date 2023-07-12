Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.75

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 128881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSTM. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Constellium in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Constellium Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Constellium had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,777,000 after purchasing an additional 446,722 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,934,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,361,000 after purchasing an additional 767,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,742,000 after purchasing an additional 289,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,395,000 after acquiring an additional 392,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2,823.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,129,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,995 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

