Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $440.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $431.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of COO opened at $382.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $395.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,802,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

