Cormark Comments on Filo Mining Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Filo Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Filo Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Filo Mining from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Pi Financial upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$31.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %

CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.09).

Insider Buying and Selling at Filo Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.42, for a total transaction of C$798,563.43.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

