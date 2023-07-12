Covenant Price Tops $0.24 on Top Exchanges (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $21.80 million and approximately $119,686.90 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Covenant Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,877,129 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

