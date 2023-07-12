Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $49.22 million and approximately $16.42 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006330 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 232,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

