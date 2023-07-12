Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $48.60 million and approximately $14.28 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000691 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003284 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000590 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006317 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 232,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

