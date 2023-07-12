Critical Analysis: ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) versus A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM)

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) and A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESAB 0 1 4 0 2.80 A.M. Castle & Co. 0 0 0 0 N/A

ESAB currently has a consensus price target of $70.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.63%. Given ESAB’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESAB is more favorable than A.M. Castle & Co..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESAB 7.61% 18.50% 6.71% A.M. Castle & Co. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of ESAB shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of ESAB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESAB $2.63 billion 1.56 $223.75 million $3.29 20.77 A.M. Castle & Co. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ESAB has higher revenue and earnings than A.M. Castle & Co..

Summary

ESAB beats A.M. Castle & Co. on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, infrastructure, renewable energy, medical and life sciences, transportation, construction, and energy. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About A.M. Castle & Co.

A.M. Castle & Co. engages in the distribution of specialty metals and supply chain services. The firm serves the producer equipment, commercial and military aircraft, heavy equipment, industrial goods, and construction equipment sectors. Its products include alloy and stainless steels, nickel alloys, aluminum, titanium, and carbon. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

